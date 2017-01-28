First Responders Participate in Monticello Training Drill

Sarah Acosta is out in Winters learning about the Annual Monticello Dam Technical Rescue Training Drill. Winters Fire, along with numerous other Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies; conducted its annual training drill at the Monticello Dam - Lake Berryessa. Fire Captain Lopez has the details.
