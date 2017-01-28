Protesters Call for Release of Immigrants Being Detained at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO — Immigrants are being held at San Francisco International Airport in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring certain immigrants and refugees of Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

KRON 4 reports that protests rallying against the president’s order were called to be held at around 3 p.m. at SFO. The order calls for the “extreme vetting” of immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The International Refugee Assistance Project called on attorneys to gather at international terminals across the nation. Around a dozen attorneys at SFO’s International Terminal assisted families being detained since Saturday morning.

One woman had been waiting seven hours for her 30-year-old son, who had flown in from Iran. Attorney Susie Hwang said the woman was seeking asylum for her son in the U.S.

“Based on his religion, he is being persecuted and is in grave danger if he does go back,” Hwang said.