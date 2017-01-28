Sacramento Congregations Vow to Protect Immigrant Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Rev. Elizabeth Griswold says she is willing to do whatever it takes to fight a possible federal raid on immigrants in her community who live in the U.S. illegally.

"I'll go to jail if I have to," said Griswold, speaking on the hypothetical situation that federal agents come to her congregation doors while housing immigrants.

The pastor at Parkside Community Church, United Church of Christ, in the Land Park area of Sacramento, says her congregation will be discussing joining other congregations in Sacramento when it comes to becoming a sanctuary if need be.

"As silly as it sounds, one of the reasons why we might not be able to do it is because we don't have the shower facility, so it's logistics," Griswold said.

Of the 50 congregations that belong to Sacramento Area Congregations Together, about half have already pledged some kind of services to immigrants in case a federal raid is brought forth by President Trump.