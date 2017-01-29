Former Mayor Kevin Johnson Says Sacramento is ‘Right Where I Want to Be’

SACRAMENTO — “I’m right where I want to be.”

Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson has not talked publicly about his future plans since leaving office December 13.

While being honored Friday night as the Sacramentan of the year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, he made it clear Sacramento was where he sees his future.

He says that while he has explored moving to other cities for career opportunities, he wanted to quell rumors.

“I was born in Sacramento. I went to school in Sacramento. I came back to Sacramento. I’m going to die on Sacramento. I’m right where I want to be.”