Officials Investigate Two Homicides After Violent Weekend in Modesto

MODESTO -- The glow of candles lit up a dark sidewalk in a Modesto neighborhood. It's the sidewalk where Kal Patel took his last breath.

"It's not right, it makes me feel sick," said Paul Guerrero, Patel's friend.

Modesto's first homicide of 2017 claimed the life of the father of three.

911 calls reported gunshots around 7:40 Friday night on the 1600 block of Ortega Drive.

Modesto police said Patel was found wounded on the corner or Ortega Drive and Galvez Avenue. He died at an area hospital.

"We just couldn't believe it happened, we talked to him hours before it happened," said friend Jessie Sexton.

A candlelight vigil Sunday honored the 39-year-old. The Modesto Police Department said the suspect fled and is still out there.

Across town in South Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is dealing with another homicide.

A man in his 30s was shot and killed in front of Midway Market on Midway Avenue late Saturday night.

A sheriff's spokesperson doesn't believe the two shootings are related.

Suspect information wasn't available.

Anyone with information on either of these homicides is urged to contact law enforcement.