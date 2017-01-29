Sacramento County Home to Large Number of Refugees with Special Immigrant Visas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a weekend of nationwide protests and legal wrangling, detainees from the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump's executive order, some at least, were granted access to U.S. soil beyond the airports where they landed.

One of the first released was Hameed Khalid Darweesh.

"I have a special immigration visa on my passport -- me and my family. Because I work with the U.S. government. I supported the U.S. government from the other side of the world. But when I came here they said 'no,'" Darweesh explained outside of JKF Airport in New York after his release.

Darweesh got his special immigration visa by working as a translator for the U.S. during the Iraq War.

"Sacramento is home to the largest population of refugees that helped our government," said Deborah Ortiz of Opening Doors.

In the last fiscal year, Sacramento County saw 1,962 refugees with special immigrant visas settle here.

That's more that three times any other county in the state, and almost half of all other counties in the state combined.

"And by Friday afternoon, we were receiving notice that many of our families in transit, in the air, could be stopped," Ortiz said.

Ortiz says none of the refugee families her organization settles in Sacramento were caught at LAX or Sacramento International Airport.

But the future is far less clear for special immigrant visa holders who haven't yet boarded a plane out of any of the seven countries listed in Friday's executive order.

"This is more than just a program problem, or a problem of overreaching by the president. This is about fundamental values of this nation," Ortiz said.