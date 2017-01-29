Woman Hears Shots Fired, Then Victims Show Up on Her Doorstep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- When Victoria Quintero heard "popping sounds" Saturday night, she just played it off as "nothing."

Minutes later she would learn it was "something" and a whole lot more.

"He was pounding on the door, asking me to let him in," said Quintero.

Turns out that popping noise was gunshots and two shooting victims turned to Quintero for help.

"He kept going from window to window trying to get my attention and have me let him in," said Quintero from her Marconi Avenue home.

The whole ordeal started Saturday evening when it's believed two people were shot it a drive-by at an apartment complex along Marconi Avenue in Sacramento.

Quintero was staying at her father's house down the street when the men came looking for help while dripping blood.

Initial reports say one of the men was hit in the ankle and another was shot in the jaw.

The man hit in the ankle was the one running around and screaming, according to Quintero. The other man just remained motionless on his back in the front yard until paramedics arrived.

"I called 911, but I wasn't going to let the man inside, it was really dark out and scary, I couldn't even tell he was bleeding, he was limping but also running around, I was confused."

Both victims are expected to survive.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department has yet to elaborate on the case as of Sunday evening.

No suspects are believed to be in custody at this time.