Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Turlock

TURLOCK — A body was found Sunday evening inside a burning vehicle in Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Griffin Road, north of W Taylor Road, in a rural part of the city around 7:30 p.m.

Detectives say the victim could not be immediately identified because of how badly the body was burned. No further information was released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward .