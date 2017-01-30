Central Valley Man, Daughter Stuck in Africa After President’s Executive Order on Immigration

LOS BANOS — Work for Camerino Munoz was busy as usual on Monday, but the owner of Buy-N-Save in Los Banos said the past few days have been tough without his go-to guy, his manager Ahmed Ali.

“It’s bad. I don’t think it’s right because, you know, he’s a great person, he’s hard working employee,” said Munoz, Ali’s friend and employer.

Instead of being back home in Los Banos with the rest of his family, Ali is stuck in Africa with his 12-year-old daughter.

Two weeks ago, Ali — who is a naturalized citizen — flew to the war-torn country of Yemen to pick up his daughter. He was planning to bring her back to his home in Merced County. The 12-year-old was born in Yemen and has a Yemeni passport. Her attorney, Katy Lewis, said after years of working to get her immigration visa she finally received it on Thursday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed his executive order barring immigrants from seven countries, including Yemen, from entering the U.S.

On Saturday, as the father and daughter waited to board their flight back to the U.S., the girl was told she wasn’t allowed on the plane.

“She’s gone through all the background checks and clearances, and her case was vetted through the process that the U.S. government has set up,” Lewis said via FaceTime. “We are trying to do everything we can to get them here, but really it is just this policy that is standing in the way.”

While Ali can come back to Los Banos at any time, Munoz said taking the 12-year-old girl back to Yemen and leaving her there is not an option.

“I know it’s hard for him to leave his daughter up there because he cannot send her back to his country,” Munoz said.

The family is now at a standstill, forced to wait, forced to remain separated from Ali’s wife and two other daughters.

Munoz said it has been unbearable for the Yemeni American who is not only a good employee but also a good friend.

“Frustrating for him, and especially for his family, so it’s real, real bad,” Munoz said.

The girl’s attorney added they are working with state and Central Valley lawmakers to get the girl stateside under a waiver under the executive order.