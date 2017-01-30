Corey Hawkins Talks Role in ’24: Legacy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"24" is back!

Corey Hawkins, star of "24: Legacy," spoke with FOX40 Monday morning about his role as U.S. Army Sergeant Eric Carter. Carter discovers that his and the identities of his fellow Army Rangers involved in a mission to kill a terror leader have been compromised. Now, he must get help to unravel a devastating terror plot.

You may recognize Hawkins' work as Dr. Dre in the N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton" or his role as Heath in AMC's "The Walking Dead." In addition to "24: Legacy," you'll be able to see Hawkins star alongside Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson in "Kong: Skull Island."

"24: Legacy" airs Sunday on FOX40, after Super Bowl LI.