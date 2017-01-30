Inmate, 4 Correctional Officers Hurt in Separate California Prison Assaults

FOLSOM (AP) — Officials say an inmate and four correctional officers were treated at hospitals after separate weekend assaults at three California prisons.

The officials said Monday that 91 visitors had just left Folsom State Prison’s visiting room near Sacramento Sunday afternoon when a fight broke out among 78 inmates still in the room.

One inmate was treated for a cut on the head.

Separately, two officers at California State Prison-Los Angeles County were treated, one for a fractured elbow and the other a fractured wrist, after an inmate attacked one of the officers Sunday morning.

Friday night, two officers at R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County were treated, one for cuts and the other for a broken finger, after another inmate assault.

Corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton says the three incidents appear unrelated.