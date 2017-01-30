Oakdale Special Ed Teacher Placed on Leave After Allegedly Providing Alcohol to Teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- As several YouTube videos show, Leandra Spence is all about the thrill of the race, rodeo-style.

But San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies say the Oakdale high school special education teacher and rodeo club adviser provided the wrong kind of thrills to some of her school's students and other teens by serving them alcohol at her Escalon home during a Saturday birthday party.

"I did hear something about this in the locker room," said Oakdale high school junior Jorge Barajas.

Barajas was stunned to learn Ms. Spence had been cited for misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly allowing at least one 16-year-old to drink so much he had to be hospitalized.

"Like everyone puts their trust in the teachers. They expect them to show... to be a role model. Well, like with throwing parties like that, it's not really a good role model,"said Barajas.

Like son, like father.

"No that's not right. With the students, you know, that's not right," said Miguel Barajas.

"Well I do child development and that's not appropriate," said Elizabeth Galvan, mom to an Oakdale High SDchool student.

Galvan and dad John Harry spent Monday trying to balance the allegations with their expectations.

"Teachers should set a good example for our kids, for sure," said Harry.

Leandra Spence has been a vocal advocate at the state Capitol -- testifying in 2015 for the campaign to make rodeo count as a physical education credit.

But, there was no word from her Monday afternoon when FOX40 stopped by her home to give her the chance to share her side of what happened as she threw a party for her boyfriend's daughter.

A neighbor loudly tried to get us to leave the area and not approach Spence, then declined the chance to share something positive on her behalf.

Spence has been placed on administrative leave by the Oakdale Joint Unified School District.

The district is conducting its own investigation into the situation and issued a statement that reads in part: "other than these reported allegations, the District is unaware of any specific facts involving the reported incident. This is a personnel matter, therefore the district cannot comment further so as not to impede the investigations."

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department says that more charges may be filed against Spence once their report is turned in to the District Attorney's office.

As their probe continues, deputies are also trying to determine if more adult suspects may be involved.