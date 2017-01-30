Sacramento Immigration Attorney Scrambles to Help Clients Affected by Travel Ban

SACRAMENTO — President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries has already changed a key ritual in Sahar Sadig’s daily life.

“I’m not able to wear a scarf because I’m scared for my life. That’s not what I dreamed for,” said Sadig.

As a Muslim, Sadig says she’s now fearful in the country that granted her freedom.

She got asylum from Sudan a decade ago.

Now Sudan is one of seven countries whose citizens are temporarily barred from entering the U.S.

“I wish this ban won’t be continued, it’s too painful for us,” Sadig said.

“It’s been chaos, confusion,” said Immigration Attorney Maryam Kia.

Since the executive order came down Friday, Kia has been overwhelmed with clients coming forward with concerns.

“I have clients that it was the end of the road for them, they were going to be reunited this month with their families, the last leg of this was to attend an interview abroad so they could come and those interviews have all been canceled,” Kia said.

Kia says the legal community is scrambling.

She has another client currently on a business trip in Iran, unsure if he can safely travel back to his family in the U.S.

There’s also a concern for international students.

“I would recommend staying tight, don’t go anywhere unless it’s absolutely an emergency, but understand if you leave, we’re not really clear what’s going to happen,” said Kia.

President Trump says the ban is in place to prevent terrorists or criminals from entering the U.S.

Some understand the intention.

“This is America and the government decided to do whatever they want,” said Nasser Varani.

Sadig feels it defies American values; preventing others from starting over like she did.

“My dream came true, but for them, the dream won’t come true at all,” Sadig said.