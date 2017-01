Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rind joined Studio40 Live in the kitchen today to talk about their unique business. At The Ride you can find artisan cheeses and delicious sake. They do different sake and cheese pairings every Tuesday for their "Sake Tue-Me" day. Check out The Rind and experience cheese tasting done right.

More info:

The Rind: Cheese Bar

1801 L Street STE. #40 Sacramento

(916) 441-7463

TheRindSacramento.com

Facebook: The Rind Cheese Bar

Twitter: @The_Rind