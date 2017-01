QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Quebec authorities have charged Quebec mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette with six counts of first- degree murder.

Bissonnette also has been charged with five counts of attempted murder in the shooting at a mosque late Sunday.

Officials have identified the victims as Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.