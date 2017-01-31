13th Annual Puppy Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BEST sporting event of the season is just about upon us -- no, not the Super Bowl -- the annual Puppy Bowl. This year's extravaganza features more shelter pets (dogs and cats) looking for forever homes and also some pups with special needs. Paul and Simone are chatting with Dan Schachner, Puppy Bowl "rufferee," about the event.

Animal Planet worked with 34 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 22 states to fill the rosters of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff with 78 adoptable players for this puppy pile-up. This year, the Bowl also features three pups with special needs -- Doobert (deaf), Lucky (three-legged) and Winston (hearing and sight impaired) -- who won't let their disability stop them from trying to score the winning touchdown and a loving home.