California Could Become a ‘Sanctuary State’ Under Proposed Legislation

SACRAMENTO -- Pushing back against the president.

Following Trump's executive orders on immigration, California Democrats are working to ensure the state is a sanctuary for immigrants.

SB 54, authored by Senate President Kevin de Leon, would prevent local law enforcement from sharing personal information with federal immigration officials.

"We want to make sure that our residents of this great state of California, those who are law abiding, those who are part of the fabric of who we are as a state, are not caught up in these massive deportation raids that President Trump has proposed," said Senate Pro Tem de Leon.

Victor Alvarez says his family was torn apart after his father, who previously served time for a drug conviction, was deported last year.

He was pulled over by CSU Long Beach Police for a broken headlight.

"This happened to my family, this could happen to a lot of families that are immigrants as well. Hopefully they don't have to go through what we have been through," said Alvarez.

Alvarez stood in support of the bill with lawmakers, immigrant and civil rights groups.

Senator Scott Weiner represents San Francisco, which has been a sanctuary city for 30 years.

"We in California have a responsibility to say no. And to be a counter balance against the nightmare that's coming out of Washington," said Weiner.

Republican Senator Jeff Stone was one of two senators who voted against SB 54 Tuesday.

He believes the bill would make it harder for federal authorities to catch dangerous criminals.

"You're protecting very serious felons from being deported by the federal authorities," Stone said.

Stone worries Democrats in California are focusing too much on fighting the Trump administration.

"It's just creating a lot of hysteria," said Senator Stone.

SB 54 cleared the Senate's Public Safety Committee Tuesday.