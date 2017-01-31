Local Law Students, Professors Weigh in on Supreme Court Nominee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A former clerk for Sacramento native and Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has now been nominated to join his mentor on the highest court in the land.

Neil Gorsuch, a federal judge on the 10th circuit court of appeals in Colorado, received the nod from President Donald Trump during a reality show type of announcement in which the final two candidates were both in the room, each hoping not to be the runner-up.

As far as the nominee's stance on America's defining document, Leslie Jacobs, Constitutional Law Professor at Sacramento's McGeorge School of law feels Gorsuch is more historian than activist.

"With the lower courts, he's developed an originalist sort of reasoning, looking at the Constitution and trying to determine what its original meaning is," she said.

Jacobs says past rulings don't necessarily reveal what Gorsuch might do about gun rights or abortion, but do point to a likely limitation of individual rights.

"Perhaps equal protection rights, affirmative action," she said.

Despite his conservative background, Gorsuch has demonstrated a critical judicial eye in reviewing executive agencies, according to Jacobs.

"That's an interesting thing because it could pit him against the executive department, which is of course the president who's nominating him."

It's just that kind of challenge Afghani and last-semester law student Mohammad Rahimi would like to see a confirmed Gorsuch make -- especially in light of the recent executive order temporarily banning immigration to the U.S. from seven countries.

"I believe that's unconstitutional. That is unlawful action," he said.

He's looking for Gorsuch to be loyal to the Constitution and not the president.

"Focusing on the law and what the law says and exactly what should be legal," said Rahimi.

Josh Bailey hoped the former taxi-driver runner-up, Judge Thomas Hardiman, would get the nomination and draw some contrast to what he sees as Trump's team of elites.

"At least he was like a little bit more like a regular person," said Bailey.

"What the other guy...he was like Columbia, Oxford and Yale..or something like that."

Actually Harvard, not Yale.

And while some fear the Gorsuch naming is just Trump's first step in making the Supreme Court ultra-conservative, one first-year law students isn't worried about that.

"They really do look at things impartially. Being here in school we read a lot of those opinions and the dissenting opinions, and it's always a real fair approach that they do give," said Paul Grow.