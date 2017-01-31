Police Investigate After Pedestrian Hit by Car in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Rollingwood and Auburn boulevards on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Police say the adult male pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with major injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Auburn Boulevard is shut down in both directions. Officials don’t expect it to reopen for a few hours.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.