Sacramento Officially Submits Major League Soccer Expansion Bid

SACRAMENTO — It’s been about eight months since Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber visited Sacramento where he was greeted by a party and thousands of fans eagerly wanting an MLS expansion team.

Tuesday, Sacramento soccer officials personally hand delivered their bid for a franchise in New York to Garber’s office, two years after the quest to bring a team to the capital city began.

“You always worry a little bit that Sacramento could be muscled out — but from an economic perspective and performance perspective we are a leading candidate and should be awarded a franchise,” says Barry Broome with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.

At a press conference Tuesday it was also announced that billionaire and Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman and her husband Dr. Griff Harsh will join 49ers CEO Jed York and investors within the Sacramento Kings as the main money backers.

“With Meg and Griff joining us, that makes our ownership stronger,” says Sacramento’s Vice Mayor Rick Jennings.

Up to 12 cities will be vying for two expansion spots set to be announced some time in 2017.

Broome said although other cities have stepped up including St. Louis and San Diego as front-runners along with Sacramento for one of the two spots, he still believes that Garber left Sacramento last spring very impressed and that should still be the case when the commissioner and his staff look over the proposal.

“We hope the commissioner will keep his promise that he made to us as a community, at no point was it a guarantee, but I like to think there was a promise,” says Broome.