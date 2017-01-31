Sacramento Police Investigate Threats Made to California Republican Party HQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are investigating several threatening phone calls made to staff members of the downtown Republican Party office.

Sacramento police say someone called the California Republican Party’s headquarters in Downtown Sacramento and threatened violence toward employees.

Investigators wouldn’t say what the threat was, but did say they believe the caller was acting alone.

The first call came around 1:30 Monday afternoon.

"Any time anyone makes threats of violence against somebody else, we treat those threats very seriously," Officer Matthew McPhail of the Sacramento Police Department said. "Given the current political climate which is tense, it's particularly important for us to follow through on investigating reports of this nature. "

Sacramento police say as protests erupted over the weekend across the country, in response to President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, they responded to the GOP Headquarters as a proactive measure.

"We had our officers actually posted at the party headquarters through the remainder of the business day to ensure nothing occurred," McPhail said.

Meanwhile, the employees of the California Republican Party say they aren’t deterred by the threats of violence.

They're concentrating on the task at hand.

"We're really just focused on California, trying to make sure that California has the best solutions to our problems," said Kaitlyn MacGregor, director of communications for the California Republican Party.

As of now, no arrests have been made. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.