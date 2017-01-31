Suspect Dead, Officer Injured Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Modesto

MODESTO — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night in Modesto.
According to the Modesto Police Department, an officer was assaulted and shots were fired during an altercation on Maserati Court, near Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer involved in the altercation suffered a head injury. The extent of the injury is not known.
No other information was immediately available.
37.693568 -120.977616