Suspect Dead, Officer Injured Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Modesto

MODESTO — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night in Modesto.

According to the Modesto Police Department, an officer was assaulted and shots were fired during an altercation on Maserati Court, near Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the altercation suffered a head injury. The extent of the injury is not known.

No other information was immediately available.

#HappeningNow Officer assaulted & shots fired during officer involved shooting. Suspect pronounced deceased. Off. treated for head injury. pic.twitter.com/sYzCv4tI5Y — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 31, 2017

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.