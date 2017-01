WEST SACRAMENTO — The Tower Bridge is shut down due to police activity.

According to West Sacramento Police Sergeant Roger Kinney, a woman was claiming to have a bomb.

To repeat. Tower Bridge completely closed. Car parked on West Sac side. Driver claims to have a bomb. I saw her putting wires in gas tank. — Thomas Dodson, ICC (@shockthomas) January 31, 2017

This was her about 40 minutes ago. Watched her get out of car and shove wires into her gas tank. Looked like they were connected to trunk. pic.twitter.com/aE4uDuRS3C — Thomas Dodson, ICC (@shockthomas) January 31, 2017

No other information was immediately available, but drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.