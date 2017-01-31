Tuesday Last Day for “The Claw” to Pickup Garden Waste in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- January 31 is the official deadline for Sacramento city residents to leave Christmas trees and green waste from recent storms out on the curb for pick up by tractors dubbed "The Claw."

The city operates the tractors for three months beginning in November to help residents get rid of falling leaves in the "City of Trees."

While early storms mean there are few leaves left to rake, many residents hurried to put fallen branches and tree limbs brought down by recent storms on the curb before the deadline.

The city says it lost 182 trees due to heavy rain and winds in recent weeks. That's the most in a decade. More than 150 of those trees were on private property.

Unfortunately, many residents are putting tree trunks and stumps on the curb as well.

"Our rules say the limbs can be no longer than 6 feet long and 3 inches in diameter," said city spokesperson Erin Treadwell.

The trucks that haul away waste collected by "The Claw" use hydraulics to compress the garden debris, but large pieces of wood can jam the equipment.

"They are not designed for large trunks and stumps," said Treadwell.

A note will be left on the door if large pieces of wood can't be taken. Property owners will be left to haul the waste to the city's solid waste transfer sites or hire a garden or tree service to haul it away.

Treadwell said some people will try to place the wood in garden waste containers as well, but the weight of the containers may mean they will be left behind.

The city says it will take six or seven days for crews to make a last sweep of city neighborhoods with the tractors.

That means some residents may have some extra time to put large amounts of garden waste on the curb. Residents can go to the city's solid waste department website to find out when "The Claw" will make the last runs in their neighborhood.