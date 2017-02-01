40 Blocks with Johnny Doskow

Studio40 Live's newest segment, 40 Blocks, continued today with episode 2, featuring Johnny Doskow. Doskow is a big name in sports broadcasting. He has been calling Sacramento River Cats games ever since the 2nd year they existed. That's 17 years of calling games! Gary talks to him to find out just a little bit about him.
