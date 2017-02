HOLLYWOOD — Beyonce is having twins!

The singer/songwriter/actress made the announcement on her Instagram account Wednesday.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters” she wrote.

Beyonce, 35, is married to Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and they have a one daughter together named Blue Ivy.