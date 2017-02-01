Milo Yiannopoulos’ Berkeley Talk Canceled as Demonstrators Storm Through Campus

BERKELEY (AP) — A University of California, Berkeley official says a talk by a polarizing Breitbart News editor at the university has been canceled as protesters outside the building where the speech was to have taken place threw smoke bombs and set a fire.

.@UCBerkeley Milo event cancelled. Shelter in place if on campus. All campus buildings on lockdown. #miloatcal — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulos says officials are advising the campus to shelter in place and to stay away from the student union building, where Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.

The Berkeley Police Department issued “dispersal orders” to the crowd before it reached what they estimated to be 1,000 people.

UCBD just gave 10 minute warning to disperse or face arrest. That's not happening. #Milo pic.twitter.com/5MVG8blVwd — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

A group of protesters dressed in black and some in hooded sweatshirts broke windows, threw smoke bombs and flares at a building and set a large bonfire outside the building.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read “Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” had been protesting for hours before the event.

Yiannopoulos posted to Facebook after being removed from campus before the 8 p.m. event.