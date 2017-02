YUBA CITY — A suspicious device was discovered at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Unified School District.

District Superintendent Robert Shemwell said students are safe, and were evacuated to the nearby St. Andrews Presbyterian church. Parents were asked to pick up their kids from the church instead of the school.

A Yuba Sheriff bomb squad was on scene. No other information was immediately available.