SODA SPRINGS -- While the first snow storm of February approaches the Sierra, people are still cleaning up from the January storms.

Near Donner Summit, snow plows were still busy Wednesday night, clearing snow from parking lots and driveways.

According to the Boreal Mountain Resort web site, the area has received 34 feet of snow this season, and Boreal still has a 20 foot base.

The approaching storm is expected to deliver at least an additional two feet of snow to the 7,000 foot elevation between Thursday and early Saturday.