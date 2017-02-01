Get in Shape this Year, From Home!

For Workout Wednesday, Varimax Fitness showed us some simple workouts you can do to stay in shape all from the comfort of your own home. There are many workouts you can do just using your own body weight or a dumbbell. Also, half the work of getting in shape is your diet, so if you start watching what you eat it will help contribute to your overall fitness goals.
