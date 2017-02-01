Group Raising Money for Second ‘Shower Shuttle’ for Modesto Homeless

MODESTO — A Modesto Christian group is seeking help converting a minibus into its second Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle.

The group, What Would Jesus Do Ministries, rolled out its first shower shuttle in August. The roaming shower helps Modesto’s homeless population not only have a place to freshen up, but they are provided a free hygiene kit.

The one shuttle averages about 500 showers per month, the group says.

The fundraising goal is $30,000 to get the second shuttle up and running by July. To donate, click here.