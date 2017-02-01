Mae is in the studio with Rosemont High School Counselor Onisha Cook talking about ways to handle rejection letters from potential colleges.
How to Handle College Rejection Letters
-
Warning About Pot Edibles Sent to Nevada County Parents
-
Nordstrom Defends Sale of Ivanka Trump Brand
-
Obama Offers ‘Wait and See’ Approach to Trump, But Adds He’ll be Watching
-
Vandalism at Davis Mosque Being Investigated as Hate Crime
-
Lucky Woman Gets Bill Gates as Her Secret Santa
-
-
Stockton Mosque Targeted by Hateful Letter
-
Trump Repeats False Claim That Millions of Illegal Ballots Cost Him the Popular Vote
-
3 California Mosques Receive Letters Threatening Muslims
-
Boy’s Santa Letter: ‘I Want a Healthy Heart for My Mom’
-
Chargers Moving to Los Angeles After More Than Five Decades in San Diego
-
-
Community Leaders Gather to Discuss Increase in Hate Incidents
-
Sacramento Principal Sends Out Letter Warning Parents About Racist Remarks, Hate Speech After Heated Election
-
Trump Receives ‘Very Nice’ Christmas Letter From Putin