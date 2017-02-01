Joseph Mann Shooting: Protests Shut Down I-5 Onramp in Wake of DA’s Decision

SACRAMENTO — Protesters have shut down a portion of Interstate 5 in response to the Sacramento District Attorney’s decision to clear the two officers involved in the shooting death of Joseph Mann.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the Interstate 5 onramp at I Street was shut down by more than 100 people opposed to the DA’s report issued last Friday. The demonstration was organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter.

The DA’s report concluded that officers John Tennis and Randy Lazoya will not face criminal charges after they shot Mann 18 times on July 11. In the report the DA stated that Mann was under the influence of methamphetamine, refused police orders to put his knife down and made threatening comments before lunging at officers.