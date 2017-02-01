Police: Ceres Teen Attacked, Beaten by 4 Classmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- A teen boy walking home from school near the Punjab Plaza strip mall is beaten, kicked and punched by four of his classmates, according to the Ceres Police Department.

“He had a bloody nose and a fat lip,” Summer Watkins said.

Watkins believes she witnessed the aftermath of that fight that happened back on Jan. 9. She said the boy’s injuries were upsetting, “It made me mad I wanted to go. I asked him who did it to him and he just told me, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK’ like he was scared.”

Sergeant Jose Berber with the Ceres Police Department said the victim, who goes to Central Valley High School, reported his four classmates to the school’s resource officer.

“The four boys were taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon since their feet were used during the altercation,” Sergeant Jose Berber, a spokesman with the Ceres Police Department said.

But it didn’t end there. Investigators said on Jan.23 the boy received numerous threats via Snapchat, a social media app that deletes messages after they're opened.

“The instigator said that he knew where the victim lived, threatened to beat him up again,” Berber explained.

Sergeant Berber said the boys also sent a video of himself and the other suspects in a white car. Investigators said hours later, at 3 a.m. the victim and his family heard glass shatter at their home. The victim and his mother drove to the Ceres Police Department to file a report and on the way saw something familiar.

“Coincidentally they caught up to the car and realized it was the same boys that were on that video on Snapchat,” Sergeant Berber told FOX40.

All-in-all, seven teen boys have been arrested and now face serious charges for the suspected beating and threatening messages.

“Yeah, it’s severe consequences,” Berber said.

Community members shocked by the violence said bullying in any form should not be tolerated.

“Bulling is not OK. I do not tolerate it and I see a bully I will pull over my car and snatch the bully up myself,” Watkins told FOX40.

We also reached out the Ceres Unified School District. They did not release much information stating.

“Because it’s involving student discipline we’re not able to disclose specific information but I can assure you that appropriate actions were taken,” explained Jay Simmonds, the Assistant Superintendent of the Ceres Unified School District.

Investigators said the four involved in the fight were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism and intimidating a witness.

They have not released why the altercation began in the first place.