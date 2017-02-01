Police Investigate Vandalism, Hate Crime at Barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police are investigating a crime at a barbershop and meat market in the Tahoe Park neighborhood.

MoMo's Meat Market, located at 58th and Broadway, was broken into and suspect(s) made their way into the neighboring barbershop.

Windows were smashed and other property was damaged.

Inside the barbershop vandals spray painted a swastika and the word "n-----." Due to the nature of these messages of hatred, this incident is being called a hate crime.

At this time, authorities have not released any suspect information.