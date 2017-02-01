Pure Barre Workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out in Roseville trying out the new Pure Barre location with owner Kristen Wright. Pure Barre is the largest and most established barre concept in North America. Designed to sculpt and tone muscles, each 55-minute class is an intense, low-impact workout that improves strength and flexibility. We utilize the ballet barre and your own body weight to perform small, isometric movements set to fantastic music! It's a total body workout that lifts your seat, tones your thighs, abs, and arms, and burns fat in record-breaking time.