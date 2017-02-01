Roseville Islamic Center Victim of Hate Speech Graffiti Vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A Muslim place of worship called the Tarbiya Institute was the victim of a graffiti vandal who spray painted profanities aimed at Muslims.

"It's disheartening to realize that some people out there bear so much hatred in their hearts," said Imam Mohamed Azeez, founder of the institute and the facility known as Tarbiya House.

Azeez says about 250 people worship in the facility which is also used for after school programs for around 150 youths.

The back of the leased space in a business complex saw the most damage, including to the organizations bus. Four letter words disparaged Muslims, Islam and Allah covered the walls and windows along with the words "Muslims Out."

Nadeem Ahmad, who worships at Tarbiya House, came to the facility as soon as he heard of what happened. He says the Roseville community is peaceful and should not be blamed for the incident. He said he believed the culprit did not represent the community, but he was also defiant.

"We are not going to hide in the bushes, we are here, we are as American as anyone else," Ahmad said.

Azeez also urged people to stand up against attitudes that he believed are fueled by the actions of the new Trump administration.

"When you have elected leaders that continue to perpetuate hate about one minority community you know it's just a matter of time when random individuals are emboldened," Azeez said.

Several non-Muslims came by to offer support when they heard of incident. Azeez says they will consider putting up surveillance cameras or have volunteer parents present when there are children present to deter any further acts of vandalism.