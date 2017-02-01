Sacramento Police Release Identities of Suspects in November Deadly Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released the names of two of the three men involved in the Nov. 6 deadly shooting that killed a man outside Capitol Casino.

Luis Castillo, 30, was arrested on Nov. 7, but was charged on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon Tuesday. His 28-year-old brother, Emillio Castillo, was arrested on Nov. 7 as well and later charged on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide and possession for sale of a controlled substance.

The three brothers from the Northgate area were involved in a gun battle that began after two groups started fighting outside the Sacramento casino. Bystander Nick Broadway was killed in the gunfire.

The third suspect's identity has yet to be released, however, FOX40 learned back in November that he was the younger brother of the two identified suspects in the case. He had been charged on suspicion of assisting a criminal street gang.