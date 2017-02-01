Woman Sleeping On Her Couch Awaken By Car Plowing Through Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON PARK -- A car plowed into a Cameron Park apartment complex early Wednesday morning causing major damage.

A woman was asleep on her couch when she was awaken by the force of the collision.

The driver of a two-door Honda Civic plowed through the yard, through the wall and pushed the couch across the room.

The woman called 9-1-1 after the suspect fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect who they say was under the influence. The young man is in the hospital and will later be transported to jail.

The homeowner suffered no physical injuries during this incident.