BUTTE COUNTY — Four people were killed Thursday, including one child, in a crash on Highway 70 in south Butte County.

The crash occurred near Central House Road at around 7 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. What led up to the fatal collision is unknown at this time.

Highway 70 between Lower Honcut Road and East Gridley Road has been completely shut down as officials investigate the scene.

