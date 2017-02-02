Driver Dies After Crashing Into Pole at Roseville Intersection

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department reported a fatal crash Thursday regarding a woman who struck a pole with her car.

Witnesses claim that the woman was driving recklessly in her Subaru station wagon down Foothills Boulevard before crashing into a pole on the northeast corner of the Junction Boulevard intersection.

Officials with the Roseville Police Department and the Roseville Fire Department arrived at the scene at around 7:25 p.m.

An ambulance later rushed the woman to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The intersection was closed while officials investigated the scene.