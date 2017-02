Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Fry Food Truck rolled onto the lot today to show off some of their amazing loaded fry creations. Try any of their amazing styles, including the meat pizza fries, buffalo chicken fries, western style pulled pork fries, buffalo ranch fries, and more. You can track them down on social media and even have them cater your own events.

More info:

On the Fry Food Truck

(916) 273-0946

Facebook: On the Fry Mobile Food Truck