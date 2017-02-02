Pedestrian Killed on I-5 After Being Struck by 4 Cars

LODI — A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 5 in Lodi Thursday after being struck by four cars.

At around 7:02 p.m. the Stockton California Highway Patrol reports that they were investigating an object on northbound Interstate 5, south of Highway 12. That’s when they discovered that the object was in fact a pedestrian dead on the roadway.

The pedestrian had been in the road for an unknown reason, reports Stockton CHP. While in the number two lane the pedestrian was struck by a 56-year-old man from Granite Bay driving a 2015 Hyundai.

Following the initial collision, the person was hit by three additional cars: a 2003 Chevrolet driven by a 22-year-old man from Watsonville, a Chrysler that was being driven by a 63-year-old from Clovis and a 2013 Mazda with a 22-year-old Stockton man behind the wheel.

Interstate 5 at Highway 12 was closed around 8 p.m. following the collisions.

South of the scene officials found a 2006 Dodge minivan but are unsure if the pedestrian was the owner of the van.

At this time, CHP believes that none of the drivers that collided with the pedestrian were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, they are still determining whether or not the pedestrian was under the influence at the time of the incident.

During this investigation Stockton CHP is asking that any witnesses to the collision come forward with information.