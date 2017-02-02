President Trump’s Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Orders Prompt Protest in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's been a week since President Trump ordered expedited action on the Dakota Access Pipeline project, and Sacramento citizens still angered by this move took to the streets Thursday.

It was a small but loud crowd outside of the US Army Corps of Engineers offices on J Street.

You may recall former President Obama had halted work on the Dakota and Keystone oil pipeline projects in the midst of protests and shortly before leaving office.

Now with the plans moving forward again, Native Americans have great concern about construction denigrating their sovereign lands and polluting the water supply.

One woman FOX40 spoke to said her people are the "canary in the coal mine" for the rest of the population -- if their rights are ignored others will be.

Carol Eastman StandingElk also said, for a president and his supporters who are so focused on sanctity of life issues, how could they not see this as one?

"All the Christians who want get in everybody's uterus but don't care if they kill us? And that man who claims to be pro-life?" she said. "Apparently he doesn't think we have a right to life, a right to live."

The Dakota Access Pipeline would be a $3.8 billion project drilled underneath the Missouri River by Energy Transfer Partners.