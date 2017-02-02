Sutter County Official Placed on Administrative Leave Following Arrest

YUBA CITY — The Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to place a Sutter County official on administrative leave following her arrest.

According to Sutter County’s public information officer, Danelle Stylos was arrested Wednesday by Sacramento District Attorney investigators. Officials have yet to report on the criminal charges against the Development Services director.

A special meeting was called by the chairman of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors at 6 p.m. Stylos was voted to be placed on administrative leave after county officials were made aware of the investigation by the DA’s office.

Stylos had been working with Sutter County since July 2013 in the Development Services Department. She managed and was involved with certain regional projects, such as the Yuba Sutter Conservation Plan, Farm to Fork project and the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.

At this time Stylos has been released from Sutter County Jail.