Tonight on FOX40: Chaos at the Capitol

Posted 12:00 AM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:06PM, February 2, 2017

It’s been more than 6 months since multiple people were stabbed on the Capitol grounds, attending riots linked to white nationalism. FOX40 will take an in-depth look with the California Highway Patrol about what happened that day, and what the latest is in the investigation.