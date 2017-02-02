Trump Threatens to Cut UC Funding Following Violent Protest

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a violent protest caused the cancellation of a speech by a far-right commentator at the University of California at Berkeley Wednesday night, President Donald Trump is suggesting that the school should lose federal funding.

A crowd protesting the appearance by Milo Yiannopoulos of Breitbart News hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

The protest led school officials to call off the event. In a tweet Thursday, Trump suggested that the school “does not allow free speech” and that it “practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view.”