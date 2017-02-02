UC Berkeley Cleans Up Damage from Violent Protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY -- The rhythm of daily life returns to the streets of Berkeley, as the city and the university clean up the scars from an evening of chaos.

Wednesday night peaceful protests erupted into violent clashes that spilled out from UC Berkeley's campus onto city streets.

The mission was to shut down a speech by controversial right-wing commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos. They succeeded.

"I was hit many times with sticks and fists at the top of my head, my face," said Pranav Jandhyala, who was in the center of it all.

The university blames most of the violence on 150 masked "agitators" who came to wreak havoc.

Jandhyala recorded video before leaving with injuries.

"I still have a mild concussion," Jandhyala said. "I'm still kind of dazed and recovering."

As some on campus returned to laid back college life, tempers flared at the same spot where the free speech movement was born in the 1960s.

A debate sparked over whether the Breitbart News editor should have been able to express himself.

"As soon as we start saying 'I don't like the way you talk, therefore I don't think you should be able to speak,' as soon as we say that, we lose a fundamental freedom of our country," said student Axel Campbell.

Campbell expressed disappointment at the protest and the vandalism to his school.

Others fired back at him.

"It was righteous what students and others did in shutting him down," said Raphael Kadaris. "It's not free speech, it's hate speech!"

Heated debate continued Wednesday, and so did clean up.

Shattered glass and graffiti remained in the heart of campus and beyond. UC Berkeley estimates $100,000 in damage on campus.

One arrest was made.