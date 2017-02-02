Your Weekend, February 2

Posted 10:01 AM, February 2, 2017, by

Thanks to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have some events for you to check out this weekend.

Beer and Ballet
Venue: CLARA
Times: Fri & Sat 7pm, Sun 2pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/beer-and-ballet-2/

Sacramento Museum Day
Venue: Participating Sacramento museums
Times: Most museums 10am-5pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-museum-day/

Little Saigon Tet Festival

Venue: Little Saigon (6525 Florin Rd)
Times: Sat & Sun 11am-7pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/tet-festival/

Wild West Excursion
Venue: Sacramento RiverTrain - West Sacramento
Times: Sat 11am-1pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/wild-west-excursion/

Make It a Night Pick:

Broadway Sacramento Presents Kinky Boots
Venue: Community Center Theater
Times: Thurs & Sat 2pm & 8pm, Fri 8pm, Sun 2pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=kinky%20boots&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date

Restaurant Pick: Crepeville (1730 L St)
URL: http://www.crepeville.com/

Bar Pick: The Grand Wine Bar (1700 L St)
URL: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-grand-wine-bar-sacramento

