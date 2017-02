Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The group behind Sacramento's line-around-the-block-popular Art Hotel is opening an even bigger installation.

ArtStreet spans 65,000 square-feet, just off Broadway. It features photography, sculptures, murals, mixed media and performance pieces from more than 100 artists.

The organizers, M5 Arts, says the "street" theme explores "the notion of a street as transportation, connection, pathway, community and much more."

Admission is free, and the event runs Feb. 3 through Feb. 25.

For more information, visit the ArtStreet website here.